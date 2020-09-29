Preppy Pirate to host grand opening

LAURINBURG — The Preppy Pirate Outfitters in downtown Laurinburg will be the place to be on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.

There will be a cookbook signing by multi-year Beach Music Entertainer of the Year Jim Quick. There will be a couple of acoustic mini-concerts from Marty Rabon, lead singer with Shenendoah, along with Jebb Mack. There will be visits by a couple of professional wrestlers, George South and Johnny Swinger. An appearance by Johnny Glenn, a decorated war veteran, is scheduled.

The entire event will be emceed by Rob Harvell, a Laurinburg native who is an award-winning documentary director.

The four-hour community event will serve as the grand-opening for the Preppy Pirate, a beach-music clothing brand company based in Eden. Laurinburg is the company’s second location.

“Everyone is invited … everyone,” said Chris Neslon, owner of the company. “We don’t want to just come in, cut a ribbon and open the doors. It’s important we connect with the community here.”

What brought Preppy Pirate to Laurinburg?

It began earlier this year when Nelson had dinner with Mayor Jim Willis.

“We were looking for a second location, and during that meeting — along with our visits here — we just fell in love with the people of Laurinburg,” Nelson said.

He added that he is excited about those who have agreed to be part of the event.

“Our company is big into the beach-music genre and we own the rights to Jim Quick’s merchandise,” Nelson said. “Jim will be there signing his new cookbook, Swamp Soul Food.

“Marty Rabon is a grammy award-winner with Shenendoah and Jebb Mack is a somewhat of a local guy — both will play their own acoustic music,” he added. “George South has deep North Carolina roots and has wrestled many of the big names over 30 years, like Rick Flair; Johnny Swinger is coming here from Georgia.”

Nelson said his favorite visitor will be Johnny Glenn of Sanford.

“Johnny is a war veteran and Purple Heart honoree,” he said. “That’s a big deal for him to be here.”

Nelson added that facemasks and social distancing will be encouraged during the event.

Preppy Pirate Outfitters are located at 217 S. Main St. in Laurinburg. For information about the event, call 336-589-9668.

