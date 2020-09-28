LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Habitat for Humanity wants to see what artistic capabilities children of Scotland County have through a coloring contest and a pumpkin decorating contest. Coloring sheets were handed out during the Habitat’s fall celebration on Saturday, but can still be picked up at the store.

“We had games set up for those who came and participated,” said Melody McArthur, store manager. “We also had candy apples, pizza and other treats for them to purchase. The games were free entertainment leading up to our scarecrow contest.”

There were three winners for the contest: Madison Dixon, Annabelle Peterson and Samantha White.

“We are so thankful to all that came out and participated,” said McArthur. “We would also like to thank those that made donations. Also thank you to Domino’s for coming out and selling pizza, we received 100% of the proceeds from the money they made.”

The upcoming coloring contest is open to all children ages up to 12 years old.

“We have two categories for this contest,” said McArthur, “age 0 to 5 years old and 6 to 12 years old.”

To enter the contest, coloring sheets can be picked up at the Habitat Restore during normal operating hours.

“Please be sure to put the child’s name, age and name of parents on the back,” said McArthur. “They should also include a contact number so we can notify our winners.”

According to McArthur, the pumpkin contest will be broken into the same age groups.

“We want to see our kids shine through their pumpkins,” said McArthur. “They can paint them or design them in any way they want, however, we will not be accepting carved pumpkins.

“When contestants bring their pumpkins in we will help them label them with their contact information,” added McArthur.

All entries for the coloring contest as well as the pumpkin contest need to be turned in no later than Oct. 17.

“The public will have the opportunity to vote on the pumpkins starting Oct. 19,” said McArthur. “The last day to vote will be Oct. 24.”

The winner will be announced on Oct. 27.

“The winner for the coloring contest will be announced the same day,” said McArthur.

Both contests are free to enter.

For information, contact the Habitat for Humanity Restore at 910-276-3395.

The store is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Saturdays 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

JJ Melton can be contacted at jmelton@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.