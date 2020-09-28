Street filled with prayers

LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg became a tribute to the Lord on Saturday as more than 100 people came out for the Prayer and Praise March.

The march mirrored the event that took place in Washington, D.C., and was organized by 11 area churched — Cross Pointe Church, Higher Dimensions Ministries, East Laurinburg Baptist Church, Kingdom Life Church, Living Waters Church of God, New Hope Baptist Church, Springfield Church of God, Trinity Pentecostal Holiness Church, Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Word of Life Assembly of God and Northview Harvest Ministries.

“I was very pleased with the turnout,” said Northview Harvest Ministries Pastor Joyce Blease. “It was a gift to be out there together since we’ve been separated due to COVID, so it was great to see the family of God all together — we had about 15 to 18 churches represented as well.”

The march began at Railroad Street and more than 130 people walked down Main Street to First United Methodist Church where preachers prayed for the country, the state and the county.

“We prayed for our president, for our congress, for our county officials, our law enforcement, our first responders,” said Master of Ceremonies Rev. Paul Lemmond. “We all came together to celebrate our Lord.”

According to Blease, the main reaction at the end of the event was that people wanted it to be done more.

“The general remarks were that everyone really enjoyed it and thought we needed to do it again,” Blease said. “And we agree. With all the negativity going in right now it was wonderful to get out and see the vision of the Lord.”

