DGCI, county meet with residents at training site

WAGRAM — A group of Scotland County residents, as well as a few Scotland County commissioners, met Thursday evening with representatives of DGCI, a company preparing to construct a tactical training facility in Wagram.

The meeting was called by DGCI representatives to help ease some of the concerns residents have presented to the Board of Commissioners about the sound level and activity that would be happening on the property.

“I feel that there has been confusion on this topic and we are here to help clear some of this up,” said Commissioner Whit Gibson. “Our goal here is to not control the meeting, but allow DGCI to demonstrate the sound levels that would be occurring here.”

According to Gibson, DGCI already owns the property and is permitted to do what it wants to do on the property.

The meeting stems from concerns expressed by residents from the Deercroft Community and surrounding residents in the area.

In August, the Planning and Zoning Board started its meeting by being greeted by protests from residents who live in the area of Deercroft. Their main complaint was the noise and closeness of the facility to a residential area.

In its September meeting, the Board of Commissioners heard more complaints on the existence of the facility from other county residents and decided to further discuss the text change advised by the zoning board referencing future tactical training and combat training facilities.

“The facility will only be used about half the year,” said Wade Owens of DGCI. “We will have military personnel using M -4 riffles with blank rounds and we will also have grenade simulators at times. We will have villages that simulate areas that the soldiers will most likely encounter when overseas.

“We will also have actors portraying villagers as well as combatants,” continued Owens. “The approach here will be mainly tactical which means at times the simulations will be handled with negotiation while others will require gunfire or grenade simulation.”

According to Owens, the difference is combat training facilities tend to be more aggressive with more weaponry and possible explosions.

Gibson said the policy states that the sound decibel level cannot be over 80 as it leaves the property. During the demonstration, the highest decibel reached was 73.7.

The unofficial meeting ended after residents were offered the chance to ask questions. But other than a resident asking for clarification about the noise levels, there were no other questions raised.

“My hope is that we have calmed concerns of the residents in the area,” said Owens. “We mainly have game land bordering the property, but we also want the residents in the area to be reassured and informed about what we plan to do here.

No decisions on the zoning text were made since the meeting was unofficial and informal.

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners is set to meet Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]