Litter sweep to begin soon

LAURINBURG — Cooler weather means the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s Fall Litter Sweep is going to kick off soon.

From Oct. 12 to Oct. 17, members of the community will come together to clean up the streets and roadsides across the county. The sweep is put on by the GREEN Committee which focuses on making the community “cleaner and greener.”

“A lot of people have been on lockdown since March,” said Executive Director Chris English. “I think it’s a great opportunity for people to get out, get some fresh air and get some exercise all while helping clean up the county. Plus everyone will still be staying safe and socially distancing.”

Despite COVID-19 restirctions during the spring sweep, English was happy with the turnout as more than 50 people worked to pick up move than 3,000 pounds of litter. The Laurel Hill Fire Department collected 2,143 pounds of the trash.

“When visitors or potential investors enter Scotland County, it is imperative the community puts its best foot forward to encourage others to want to come to our county and potentially invest in our community by bringing industry or retail,” English said. “We are proud to play a role in this community by providing this type of service for the county.”

Vests, gloves and trash bags are available to the teams joining the effort at the Chamber of Commerce office on Atkinson Street.

After the trash is collected it can be dropped off at any of the recycling centers during their normal business hours. Recycling locations are: Stewartsville South, Williamson/Livingston Quarters and Wagram.

Teams wishing to enter the Litter Sweep can do so by calling the Chamber of Commerce office at 910-876-7420 or visit the Chamber’s website at www.laurinburgchamber.com.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].