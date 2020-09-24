Only days left to respond to U.S. Census

RALEIGH — With just days left before the 2020 U.S. Census self-response effort comes to a close, both Scotland County and North Carolina are lagging behind the national average.

In Scotland County, the self-response rate stands at 55.3% as of Monday, which is 7% behind the state rate and the national rate of 66%. Scotland’s current rate is also behind its ow3n 2010 Census rate of 60%.

The county is ranked No. 53 out of the state’s 100 counties.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 30.7% of Scotland County households have responded online, compared with 48.6% statewide; and 24.4% of Scotland households have responded by telephone or mail, compared with 13.6% statewide.

North Carolina, which is ranked No. 37 out of the country’s 50 states and the District of Columbia, trails five southeastern states — Virginia (70.5%), Kentucky (67.7%), Tennessee (65.3%), Florida (62.8%), and Alabama (62.6%).

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are 4.7 million households in North Carolina, which means that about 400,000 North Carolina housing units need to be counted within the next few days to get a complete response.

How to respond

You can respond to the Census online at https://my2020census.gov/, over the phone by calling 844-330-2020, or through the paper questionnaire received in the mail.

You can also …

— Ask your friends and family members if they have completed the 2020 Census.

— Send a note to your neighborhood listserv, NextDoor community, or Facebook group.

— Ask your religious institutions, schools, and other community facilities if they can remind people to fill out the 2020 Census using their displays.

What might change

As of Tuesday, the 2020 U.S. Census self-response period will officially end on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

This end date is still under deliberation, however, and may shift back to Oct. 31, depending upon the outcome of an ongoing legal challenge.

