Scotland County Literacy Council to host yard-sale fundraiser

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Literacy Council will be holding a yard sale to help fund its tutoring program. The yard sale will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3, and the Council is looking for donations to help make it a success.

“The money we raise helps buy supplies for the tutoring we provide,” said Betty Barrett of the Literacy Council. “We purchase the supplies according to the needs of our students.”

Barrett stated the Council will be taking donations until Sept. 30 to ensure there is enough time to tag the items before the yard sale.

“We take mainly household items and furniture,” said Barrett. “We appreciate all those that have helped in the past and those that choose to help now.”

Anyone wishing to make donations can do so by calling Barrett at 910-610-7550.

“If I do not answer, feel free to leave a message and I will call back,” said Barrett. “We can then set up a time for a board member to meet them for the items to be dropped off.”

The Oct. 3 yard sale will be held at 213 McLaurin Ave. from 8 a.m. until noon.

“We are having the yard sale at the historic Sanford House,” said Barrett. “The house was the home of North Carolina Statesman Terry Sanford when he was a teenager, the family later donated the property and is currently where the literacy council is housed.”

Barrett further stated that the parking lot will be blocked off for the event.

“We also would like for everyone to remember to continue with social distancing while at the yard sale,” said Barrett. “We also encourage everyone to wear their masks while attending.”

