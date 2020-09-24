$19.85M in grants available to community organizations

RALEIGH — Earlier this month, Gov. Roy Cooper signed HB 1105 to enable YMCAs, YWCAs, Boys & Girls Clubs, parks and recreation departments, and other community-based organizations to provide a safe place for remote learning support for students until they can return to school for in-person instruction.

This law also provides $19.85 million in federal CARES Act funding to support these organizations in offering remote learning support sites. Per the legislation, the NC Alliance of YMCAs, with YMCA of the Triangle as its fiscal agent, is administering the grants.

“We’re so grateful to be serving families with remote learning support across North Carolina, alongside many other community organizations who also prioritize the safety and health of children,” said Sheree Thaxton Vodicka, CEO of the NC Alliance of YMCAs. “We are honored to serve community organizations by administering these funds in accordance with federal guidelines.”

How to apply

Eligible community-based organizations may apply for up to $100,000 in reimbursements per remote learning site. Organizations that do not have an MOU or contract with a school district/charter school must register at the NC Dept. of Health and Human Services website (to be live soon) to provide remote learning support.

The grant application period opens Monday and closes Oct. 5. Grant details and application materials are posted at www.ncymcaalliance.org/covid-19-grants.

YMCAs across North Carolina joined in partnership with the YWCA, the NC Recreation and Park Association, and the Boys & Girls Club North Carolina Alliance to advocate for legislative support to enable community organizations to provide remote learning support and provide funding to make this possible.

“We thank our partners, our legislature and Governor Cooper for valuing our service to the community and providing financial relief so that we can safely serve children. Working families are facing a significant need for convenient, affordable, safe care for their children for remote learning support,” Vodicka said.

YMCAs are suffering

North Carolina YMCAs have collectively lost $4.5 million per month in operations since the Coronovirus pandemic started. What’s more, 65% of YMCA full-time equivalent staff have been furloughed or cut, adding to the state’s unemployment expenses.

As a nonprofit, the YMCA funds its operations from membership and program fees. The Y raises charitable funds to expand our community outreach and help those in need. Operational revenue helps drive impactful community efforts.

NC YMCAs continue to advocate for federal and state COVID-19 relief for charities. Last week, NC Alliance of YMCAs CEO Sheree Vodicka joined the NC Center for Nonprofits to urge Congress to provide more relief for nonprofits and communities.