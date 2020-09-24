Re-entry Program drive-thru

Kelsie Lopes | The Laurinburg Exchange

Pastor Linda Ross, the new chairman of the Scotland County Re-entry Program, handed out goodie bags to passersby on Thursday morning outside the Scotland County Courthouse. The bags contained information on the Re-entry Program as well as a few food items and sanitary products. Monnie English and Robert Macy helped set up the table and unload the bags to be handed out; Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey as well as Captain B.J. Knight were also in attendance.