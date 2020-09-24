Who wants IEJ? It’s still hard to say

LAURINBURG — The future of the former I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School still looks uncertain.

On Monday, the Laurinburg City Council met for its monthly meeting and Councilmember James Garby spoke to the board about the school, which the city had been talking with the county commissioners about turning into a recreation facility.

“I’ve heard that the county is not in favor of partnering with us,” Garby said. “They may possibly be auctioning the school.”

Councilmember Don Rainer added that he heard the same thing and that the county already had three buyers looking at purchasing the property.

“They felt as a group it would be better for them to sell Johnson and take that money rather than keeping Johnson,” Rainer said. “They felt that the repairs would be too much in the long run.”

Rainer did add that there was some talk about building a brand-new recreation facility somewhere in Laurinburg in the future.

“The north side of town is just losing everything,” Garby said. “If we could at least have the gym open, somewhere for the kids to go, maybe even a meeting space … I think there’s a lot of good ideas we could do with it and I for one am tired of waiting for the county because they’re not going to do anything.”

Garby added that it might take the city longer to get the center up and running without the help of the county but it would be possible.

“I don’t trust them and I don’t think they care about the north side of town,” Garby said. “We should ask for a shot. If they don’t want to partner with us that’s fine, but we can figure it out.”

The question of who gets the money from the sale of the school was also in question, with City Attorney Bill Floyd adding he believed it goes to the county rather than the school system.

Rainer added he had been told that the money from the sale of the school would go into a fund for a recreation center and Councilmember Mary Jo Adams suggested the council could ask for it to be put on the north side of town.

Garby also brought up that they could use the rest of the school for other things to help the community such as a homeless shelter.

“I get that there is a need, not only in the north part of town but some other areas of town as well,” Adams said. “I also think we have to consider our revenue, we’re in the middle of a pandemic and our revenues are down … I just think we need to be cognizant of what is going on.”

Garby added that right now the building isn’t making the city any money since there are no taxes on it and they could just pave a basketball court in the area and make it a nicer park for the residents in that area.

“There are so many possibilities,” Garby said. “Looking at North Laurinburg it’s at almost half a million right now … I could see just wanting to sell it, but where’s that money going to go? I could see it being a quick way to pay for the railroad.”

Council was in agreement to have a joint meeting with the county and to have City Manager Charles Nichols look into what the options are for the city to obtain the building.

