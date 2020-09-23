County to tour potential training site

WAGRAM — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners will be holding an unofficial but public meeting Thursday night to view the DGCI property that is being proposed as a tactical training facility.

The meeting is coming after several county residents have voiced their concerns about the facility’s location.

“This meeting is being held to have a conversation about the proposed text change to the zoning ordinance to define and regulate combat training facilities and tactical training facilities,” said Jason Robinson, Scotland County public information officer.

The meeting will be held at 34300 Aberdeen Road starting at 6 p.m.

“This is the property owned by DGCI, the location of a proposed training facility,” said Robinson. “DGCI has agreed to allow people on its property to give a better understanding of its proposed activities as a tactical training facility in comparison to a combat training facility.”

Robinson further stated this is an informal meeting, not an official meeting of the commissioners.

“There will be some commissioners, but they are only there for the information as well,” said Robinson. “Anyone who would like more information about what DGCI is planning to do with the property and how the definition of tactical facility fits into what they are doing may also attend.”

