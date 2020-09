LAURINBURG — True Faith Tabernacle Church in Laurinburg will be offering a free meal to those in need on Saturday.

The event, being dubbed “Grace Reaches Far,” will run from noon to 2 p.m. — or when food runs out — and will be held as a drive-thru.

The menu will consist of hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and a drink.

The church is located at 10343 Leasure Living Road.