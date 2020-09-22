Pierce endorsed for re-election by SEANC

WAGRAM — State Rep. Garland Pierce has been given the endorsement of the State Employees Association of North Carolina.

Pierce has served District 48, which now includes Scotland and Hoke counties, for 16 years and is looking to win his ninth term in office.

According to its website, SEANC is committed to protecting and enhancing the rights and benefits of current, retired and future state employees. The endorsement was made through SEANC’s Employees Political Action Committee, which is a member-led subsidiary.

Last week, Pierce also secured the endorsement of the North Carolina Police Benevolent Association.

“The NCPBA urges (voters) to support strong, fair and effective law enforcement by voting for State Rep. Garland Pierce on Tuesday, Nov. 3, or during early voting which start6s on Oct. 15,” the endorsement stated.

Pierce, who was elected minority whip by the N.C. House Democratic Caucus in January 2019, is running against Republican challenger Johnny Boyles, a resident of Raeford.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]