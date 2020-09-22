Local agencies observing National Child Passenger Safety Week

LAURINBURG — This week, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is focusing on the proper use of car seats for children in observance of National Child Passenger Safety Week.

Participants can join Safe Kids Mid-Carolinas Region for a Facebook Live car seat demonstration on Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

This Facebook Live will be able to help anyone interested in learning about car seat safety and installation, as well as how to keep children as safe as possible while traveling in a car. New and expecting mothers can schedule a private virtual appointment with a Certified Car Seat Technician to learn how to use and install a car seat and answer any questions.

Safe Kids is an organization that works with local law enforcement and fire departments to help parents prevent childhood injuries. Amy Hamilton-Forester, a community health educator for FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said National Child Passenger Safety Week is celebrated annually to promote awareness about the importance of protecting child occupants in motor vehicles; as well as to provide area resources available to parents and caregivers to seek out services and educational information.

“Car Seats/child restraints should be viewed as an investment for a child’s life,” Forester said. “The primary goal of Safe Kids Mid-Carolinas Region is to provide parent and caregivers with information about available resources in the region; as well as to educate about how to properly use their personal child restraint.”

According to the CDC website, properly installing and buckling children into their car seats can reduce the risk of a crash-related injury or death by at least half. Motor vehicle injuries are a leading cause of death among children in the United States. In North Carolina, child restraint laws state that children riding in vehicles are to use approved restraint devices, such as a car seat or a booster seat. These seats should be age and weight appropriate for the child who is going to use them.

The Laurinburg Fire Department serves as a permanent checking station for car seats. In addition to the Fire Department, there are other certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians in Scotland County, including the Scotland County Health Department and the Purcell Clinic.

To make an appointment with a Certified Car Seat Technician, you may call the Laurinburg Fire Department at 910-276-1811.

Kelsie Lopes is a summer intern for The Laurinbu8rg Exchange.