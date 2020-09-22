BACKING THE BLUE

LAURINBURG — Hundreds of people from across several counties came out to support local law enforcement offices on Saturday.

The first-ever ride was put on by Laurinburg Police Officer Chris Jackson and his fiance Judy Smith to show support for law enforcement officers in Scotland County as well as Richmond County.

“It was an awesome turnout,” Jackson said. “We counted 245 bikes when we left Rockingham. I thought it would be a big turnout but I didn’t think it would be this big.”

The ride began in Laurinburg and picked up more riders in Rockingham before driving by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Rockingham Police Department, the Hamlet Police Department, the Laurinburg Police Department and Scotland County Sheriff’s Office then ending at Jerry’s Deli.

“There’s been a lot of negatives around law enforcement lately, luckily not much here but across the country,” Jackson said. “And it just means a lot as an officer that all these people came out to support us.”

Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey was in attendance Saturday and was given the opportunity to speak to the crowd.

“There’s no way of expressing how for us in law enforcement what this means to us,” Kersey said. “There have been many police officers who have retired, like myself, from one job, there’s those who are serving today and then there are plenty who have sacrificed … I thank every single one of you for that ride and I can’t say it enough.”

Angie Kersey, a candidate for the Scotland County Board of Commissioners, also spoke to the crowd and spoke on what it was like to stand at the Sheriff’s Office and watch the ride.

“It has meant the world to us to stand at the Sheriff’s Office and watch each and every one of you ride by,” Angie said. “I have been with him for 25 years and the blue is in the blood it’s all I can say … we really appreciate each and every one of you.”

The event also had Scotland County Commissioner Time Ivey, State Sen. Tom McInnis and State Rep. candidate Johnny Boyles speak at the end of the ride at Jerry’s Deli while U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop spoke while in Rockingham.

