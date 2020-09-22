The Exchange ready to restart Faith, community calendars

LAURINBURG — It’s been a handful of months since The Laurinburg Exchange’s print and online editions have published a Faith page or community calendar, but that’s about to change.

Starting Friday, Oct. 2, both calendar listing will return.

“For quite some time, because of COVID-19, there have been very few events planned — in fact, most were being postponed or canceled altogether,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of The Exchange. “But now, things are beginning to pick up again, and we want to get our calendars back.”

For the past few months, The Exchange has publicized local events only be printing a brief announcement once both online and in the newspaper.

The Faith calendar, which is reserved for churches in Scotland County to list their special events, will be featured on the Faith page of Friday, Oct. 2. The listings will not include church service times, but will highlight church plate sales, food giveaways, special speakers, etc.

The community calendar will make its return on Saturday, Oct. 3, and include Scotland County events like plates sales, fundraisers, community activities and events being planned by the Chamber, schools, civic organizations and more. The community calendar will also be published on Wednesdays starting Oct. 7.

“Some events may overlap and be allowed to be part of both calendars,” Vincent said, “but for the most part, church and community events will be kept separate.”

As always, there are three ways to get a calendar item submitted to the newspaper: The quickest way is to email the information to [email protected]; the next quickest is to hand-deliver the information to The Exchange office at 915 S. Main St. (The Oaks professional building) in Laurinburg; and finally, information can be mailed to the newspaper at 915 S. Main St., Suite H, Laurinburg, NC 28352.

No call-in information will be accepted.

All information for the Faith calendar received by 5 p.m. on Wednesdays will be included in that week’s Faith page; all community events received by Thursday at 5 p.m. will be included in the Saturday calendar and event information received by Monday at 5 p.m. will be included in the Wednesday calendar.