Focus is on social media postings

LAURINBURG — The county’s policy committee, made up of three Scotland County commissioners, met Monday to discuss the creation of a resolution pertaining to the handling of their oath of office and concerning the manner they serve the residents of Scotland County.

The members of the policy committee are John Alford, Carol McCall and Whit Gibson.

“We held a two-hour meeting,” said Commissioner Carol McCall. “We had a good discussion on what should go into the resolution.”

The conversation stems from the recent Facebook activity of two commissioners, Tim Ivey and McCall, that concerned several residents.

Ivey was recently called out for posting a comment that was perceived as racial, the Scotland County Chapter of the NAACP wrote a letter to the chairman of the board about its feelings on the topic. Later, McCall posted a photo on her Facebook page that was looked at as detrimental to three WWII generals and supportive of ANTIFA groups.

“We are also looking at our social media policy as it applies to the role of elected officials as well as others associated with the county,” said McCall. “We plan to meet again next Monday to continue our discussion.

“We hope to have a resolution ready to present to the board on its next meeting in October,” continued McCall. “The social media policy will most likely take a little longer to complete, but we want residents to know we take this seriously and we know it is important.”

In a different meeting held last week, McCall had stated she would discuss with the chairman on whether she should remain a part of the policy committee or remove herself due to the recent accusations.

“I spoke with Bob Davis,” said McCall. “He requested that I remain on the committee due to my experience and knowledge. I respect the intentions of this plan and support the direction we are moving in. I value the board and the residents of Scotland County.”

JJ Melton can be reached at jmelton@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.