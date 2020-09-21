LAURINBURG — It’s almost that time of year again, when the air reaches colder temperatures and many residents begin thinking of the holiday activities.

One of those is being planned by the Toys For Tots organization, which is gearing up to help ensure the smallest of residents have a merry Christmas.

“As usual we will be accepting toys that have not been opened and the original package is intact,” said Shirley Chestnut, assistant coordinator for the Scotland County Branch of Toys For Tots. “We will have boxes stationed at various stores throughout the county for residents to drop off their toys.”

Residents wishing to apply for donations for their children can do so by visiting the Toys For Tots website.

“Once on the site they should click on Scotland County,” said Chestnut. “They need to be sure they do that, because otherwise it may not be received by the proper people.”

Once the applications are entered, the Toys For Tots headquarters will send them to the Scotland County Branch.

“We will begin taking donations beginning Oct.1 and the last day will be Dec. 11,” said Chestnut. “We take donations for various ages of children.

“We also do not specify a price range for the gift donations that residents want to give,” added Chestnut. “We have had donations in the past such as electronics, bicycles and skates. We also receive items such as stuffed animals and dolls.”

