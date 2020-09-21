On Sunday afternoon, Cross Pointe Church in Laurinburg celebrated the vision and ministry of Pastor Michael Edds as he moved into retirement and passed the reins to his prodigy Jason Watson. During the ceremony, with Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans as master of ceremonies, Edds was treated to stories and messages from Sheriff Ralph Kersey; State Sen. Tom McInnis, who presented Edds with a flag that flew over the state capital in his name and established a new scholarship in Edds’ name at RichmondCC; attorney Michael Schmidt; Assistant Bishop Dean Morgan; and a video message from the Rev. Terry Kirk of Central Christian Assembly in Baltimore, Maryland. Edds has been with Cross Pointe Church for more than nine years.