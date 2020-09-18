‘Sally’ packs barely a moderate punch locally

LAURINBURG — Scotland County was prepared on Thursday as Hurricane Sally blew through Laurinburg and surrounding areas. The storm presented threats of heavy rain, flooding, power outages and even tornadoes.

But Sally turned out to be less sassy than expected.

A tornado watch was issued in Scotland County as of Thursday afternoon until 11 p.m., but the aftermath of the storm was underwhelming. A flash flood watch through Friday afternoon was also rescinded.

Roylin Hammond, Scotland County’s director of Emergency Services, said there were little to no effects from the storm locally. No flooding, power outages, or damage was reported.

“Sally had little to no effect on Scotland County,” said Hammond. “Just a good bit of rain.”

Hammond also stated a tornado watch is typically issued in instances where heavy storms are expected.

“It is common to have tornadic activity as a spin-off effect of a hurricane event,” said Hammond. “Issuing tornado watches when a hurricane makes landfall, it is a fairly common practice of the National Weather Service.”

Although Scotland County did not suffer heavily from Sally, it is still important for residents to remain aware of future storms and be prepared.

“The best way to prepare is to have a disaster plan in place for your home, your family and yourself,” said Hammond. “You should know what to do when you hear there is a tornado watch or warning, keep informed about weather conditions and stay alert to the media and know if there is the potential for severe weather in your area.”

Weather is very unpredictable, especially during hurricane season.

“The exact track of a storm is unpredictable,” said Hammond. “Weather forecasters can only speculate what may happen based on the information they currently have available and the historical data of what has happened in the past.

“The volume of rainfall, the speed of the wind, the speed of the actual storm movement, the air temperature and the directions the storm travels are all variables based on the climatic conditions at that exact moment in time and how they each affect the other is unpredictable,” he added. “What happens, happens, we can only prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”

