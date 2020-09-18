Sunshine is still in need of a forever home

LAUREL HILL — Scotland County residents, as well as people from all around the United States, have fallen in love with a cat named Sunshine that has been living at the recycling center in Laurel Hill.

On Sept. 2, a Laurel Hill resident took to Facebook for help fighting the eviction of the recycling center’s furry inhabitant.

William Swift and Tony Evans were the employees who discovered Sunshine thrown in the trash a little more than three years ago. Evans has since past away and Swift has continued to care for Sunshine. As of Thursday of last week, Sunshine has been forced to leave the only home she has ever known.

“We have taken her to our house for now,” said Swift. “She has adjusted OK. There is another cat that roams the area and tries to eat her food because she doesn’t want to eat inside.”

Sunshine has also discovered that life is very different now that she is not at the center.

“She followed me to the mailbox the other morning,” said Swift. “The neighbors have chickens across the street and when they started clucking she took off. That’s the first time she had heard anything like that and it was funny to see her get startled and run back to the house.”

A forever home has not been found for Sunshine yet, however, there may be hope on the horizon.

“I have a friend that lives in Columbia, he is a Vietnam war veteran who lost his legs in the war,” said Swift. “His cat just passed away. He has had that cat for at least 10 years. I have not completely made up my mind but that is the direction I am leaning towards, I’m sure he could use the companionship.”

Swift says that if he does have to continue the search for a new home for Sunshine, it will be a long process.

“I want to make sure it’s the right fit for her,” said Swift. “She doesn’t like other cats, she is a people cat. I just want to make sure it is right and she can adjust because the center has been her only home until now.”

Those interested in more information or possibly giving Sunshine a forever home can reach Swift at 910-384-3875.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]