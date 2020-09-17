Laurel Hill FD preparing for October plate sale

LAUREL HILL — The Laurel Hill Fire Department will hold its 42nd annual BBQ Plate Sale this weekend.

For 42 years, the Laurel Hill Fire Department has served its community with BBQ plates that typically sell out in record time. These plate sales help the department purchase equipment, gear, and tools so they are able to stay up-to-date with today’s technology, and to be able to help others that may be in need in our community says William Skipper, captain of the Laurel Hill Fire Department.

This year, due to COVID-19, the plate sale will be a drive-through service. Skipper explained that in order to comply with social distancing and other safety regulations, the Fire Department has had to make a lot of changes to the plate sale that usually attracts hundreds of guests. Even with their dining area closed, the Fire Department hopes to see the same amount of participation as the years before. The department also wishes to keep their low prices the same, as the prices of their BBQ plates have been the same for several years.

The unusual drive-through format is making the Fire Department get creative with ways to serve the public in a safe manner. Skipper and his team plan to have 2 lines in the drive-through to serve everyone quickly and make every guests’ experience as timely as possible.

“With this having to take place, it will require a lot of hands operating together to make it work. Hopefully, we can make it happen, and the public will understand and accept the changes we have had to make,” Skipper said. “We always have a tremendous amount of requests all through the year for more Laurel Hill Fire Department BBQ. So as you can imagine, when it goes on sale, it is always a big one.”

When asked about last year’s sale, Skipper said the department had a successful sale — and the Laurel Hill Fire Department also sells its BBQ by the pound.

The plate sale will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, beginning at 11 a.m at 9200 Old Wire Road in Laurinburg. The plate sale will run until the plates sell out, and Skipper warns they can sell out quickly. BBQ plates are $6 per plate or $6 per pound, and the department requests that anyone who wishes to order by the pound call the Laurel Hill Fire Department at 910-462-3230 and speak to any member to place the order in advance or email William Skipper at [email protected]

