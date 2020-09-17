BOE still looking at COVID numbers

LAURINBURG — Despite students learning at home, Scotland County Schools officials are still getting information on whether students have COVID-19 or not.

Executive Director of Student Services Jamie Synan spoke to the Scotland County Board of Education on Monday about the numbers and what has been reported to the Scotland County Health Department.

“Every day we get an update from our health department as far as our COVID cases for folks living in Scotland County,” Synan said. “The number of school-aged children at this point is nine and then the adult community spread is 47.”

Synan also added she’s gotten data from the health department on the number of school-aged children in the county that have tested positive for the virus since March of this year.

“The number that the health department shared with me was 79,” Synan said. “There’s been no deaths or hospitalizations from what they’ve shared with me.”

The number of cases in teachers was also shared by Synan with a total of 17 members of staff across the district having been positive since the start of the pandemic.

“This is a piece we wanted to start putting on our website so we have that transparency with the public as far as how many cases we have in the school system right now,” Synan said. “This doesn’t just include those who live in Scotland County … right now we have a total of five positive cases.”

