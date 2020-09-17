Re-Entry board chairman steps down

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Re-Entry Executive Board chairman has decided to not accept the nomination to continue in the position he has previously held, but will continue on to work with the board to continue the work it does.

The Re-Entry Board is a public safety based organization that helps those who have been previously incarcerated. It helps with their needs such as housing, food and transportation.

“My decision to not accept a nomination to continue to serve as chairman was met with great resistance,” said Christopher Mitchell. “I honor each of you who have personally reached out to me from the Scotland Re-entry Council, the State of North Carolina, the local cities, counties and communities near and far.

Even though Mitchell is not going to continue as chairman, he still has plans for future endeavors.

“My future focus along with re-entry efforts will be combating ‘Hunger and Homelessness’ in the State of North Carolina,” said Mitchell. “You can help by visiting our website at https://communityoutreachcenters.com.”

The Rev. Linda Ross will be taking the place of Mitchell as the board chairman.

“Rev. Ross is a wonderful lady and she has a lot of passion and experience with community outreach,” said Mitchell. “She will do a wonderful job in this position. I look forward to working with her and the rest of the board.”

Mitchell stated that there are many people involved in the re-entry program’s success.

“I would like to thank everyone from the elected officials, community officials as well as DSS. April Snead works hard with her department to procure funds and distribute them,” said Mitchell. They are an integral part to the program.

