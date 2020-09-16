Larceny

LAURINBURG — Walgreens on Plaza Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that a black female came into the store and stole 20 bottles of Dove body wash valued at $160. The female fled in a silver-colored vehicle.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Appin Road reported to the police department on Monday that someone had caused $100 damage to their mailbox.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Isabelle Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had caused $300 damage to a window in their garage door by throwing a brick through it.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Salemeun Battle, 20, of Laurinburg was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Robeson County. He was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Sedrick McNeil, 24, of Blues Farm Road was arrested Tuesday for discharging a firearm in the city, driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Levern Reed, 64, of Sugar Road was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $250 bond.

LAURINBURG — Joshua Chavis, 30, of Red Springs was arrested Tuesday for an assault with a deadly weapon warrant out of Hoke County. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Paual Leggette, 43, of East Vance Street was arrested Tuesday for violating a domestic violence protection order. She was given a $2,500 bond.