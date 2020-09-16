Sheriff’s Office swears in new deputies

LAURINBURG — Scotland County will be seeing some new deputies from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, District Court Judge Christopher W. Rhue swore in Deputy Freddie Buddie Jr., Sgt. Brian Epps and Capt. Travis Harper.

“The three of them possess a combined 41 years of law enforcement experience,” said Sheriff Ralph Kersey. “All three have special training in areas that are going to benefit the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

“They’re approachable and they’re just good officers with their professionalism and integrity and honesty,” he added. “I’m excited about what they bring to the Sheriff’s Office.”

Each of the newly sworn-in deputies will be working for the Patrol Division at the Sheriff’s Office.

Harper worked for the North Carolina Highway Patrol for 27 years and has worked in Hoke and Scotland counties as well as in Charlotte and Lexington.

“I met Travis Harper in 1996,” Kersey said. “I had transferred from Gastonia after 10 years as a highway patrolman and transferred to Moore County … I can surely tell you by experience when you meet Travis in person it’s not going to take you very long to figure out he’s going to have your back.”

Epps, a Scotland County native, has been working in Robeson County from road patrol to the Warrant Division.

“I knew the name before I met the person because of his family,” Kersey said. “He served all civil processes — eviction, tax warrants, small claims and magistrate summons. That’s a big benefit for us, so he’s an awesome addition to the Sheriff’s Office.”

Originally from New York, Buddie is coming to the Sheriff’s Office from Hoke County, where he has worked as a jailer since 2017.

“He’s eager, he’s excited, he’s hungry,” Kersey said. “He says he looks forward to furthering his career with the Sheriff’s Office and he’s grateful for the opportunity.”

