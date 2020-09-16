Plans being mulled by BOE for a return to school

LAURINBURG — With only a month left to the first nine-weeks of virtual learning, the decision to bring students back to school or not looms closer.

On Monday the Scotland County Board of Education heard from various staff about the plans for returning to school, from safety precautions to how the days could be set up.

One item that will be given to students are masks, as they will be required to wear them throughout the day.

“What’s going to happen is students are going to receive masks on the first day of school,” said Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary Services Cory Satterfield. “They will receive eight masks throughout the year, I don’t think we’re going to give the students all eight masks on the first day … they will either get black, gray or white. They will get them as we go and they are washable up to 30 times. As long as they don’t lose them they’ll be around here for a long time.”

Satterfield also told the board he has met with principals about the do’s and don’t’s of wearing masks along with all the other state protocols.

Boardmember Summer Woodside asked about having barriers or sneeze guards at the tables students are sharing and maintaining the social distancing for the students.

“We do not have sneeze guards because of the mask,” Satterfield said. “All students will be required to wear a mask from pre-K to 12th grade.”

Another question brought up was what happens to students if a teacher that they’ve been in class with has to quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

“You have to take each situation differently,” Satterfield said. “There is a whole bunch of questions, but there are two big things — if they were within six feet for more than 15 minutes, then yes, they are considered exposed and have to quarantine for 14 days.”

Satterfield added that the schools will need everyone to help keep everything clean between classes and after school.

“When there’s no class in a classroom the custodians will try to get to as many as they can but they can only get to so many,” Satterfield said. “So it’s all hands on deck, teachers will help wipe down things … those classrooms will be fitting with spray bottles, rags and gloves.”

If students go back to school it could be set up in an A-day and B-day set up to keep the number of students low, but it adds concern about getting students the meals they would get in the classroom.

“If we do go to an A-B schedule we want to make sure students are getting food every day,” Satterfield said. “So if they come on Monday, they won’t come back to school until Thursday because B would go Tuesday and Wednesday would be a remote day … what they would do is get lunches to take home for that next day. Let’s just say we make Wednesday a remote day then we deliver lunches that day.”

The district also created a video for the community to show what the school’s procedures will be along with the protocols. The video allows for principals to share what the procedures will be from the elementary level having the students stay in the same classroom and having teachers move to different rooms and at the high school level having one-way hallways.

“This is just to give you as much information as possible,” Satterfield said.

