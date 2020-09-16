Maxton man arrested for bank robbery in Southern Pines

SOUTHERN PINES — A Maxton man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a bank here, according to the Southern Pines Police Department.

Herbert Lynn Lowery, 41, was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon after the First National Bank near downtown Southern Pines was reported robbed Monday morning. Lowery was captured with assistance from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, according to the police department.

A man entered the bank with a handgun shortly after 11:20 a.m. and demanded money from employees, according to the police department. After receiving an unspecified amount of cash, the man fled in a stolen 2000 Buick LeSabre.

The police department did not say if the stolen money or vehicle were recovered when Lowery was arrested.

Lowery was placed in the Moore County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond. He is due in Moore County District Court on Oct. 1.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 910-692-7031 or the police department’s Crime Tip hotline at 910-693-4110. Information can be provided anonymously.