Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of McBride Avenue reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons took a .38-caliber revolver valued at $500.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Piggly Wiggly on Church Street Friday after a woman had her handbag with $800 cash stolen.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Deluca Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had busted out the side window of their vehicle causing $200 damage.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Geneva Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had caused $150 damage to a window on the residence.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Okeya Nwolise, 35, of Rockingham was arrested Friday for resisting arrest and giving fictitious information to an officer. She was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Farmell Easterling, 24, of Laurinburg was arrested Friday and charged with larceny and resisting arrest. He was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Sheronda Shaw, 42, of Hickory Street was arrested Saturday for assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats warrants. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Clifton House, 43, of Hasty Road was arrested Sunday for driving while intoxicated. He was given a $15,000 bond.