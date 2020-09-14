LOWE’S HITS A HIGH

“Lowe’s has a long history of giving back to the community. We always like to give back to the community because we might be a big box retailer but the people who are shopping with us are part of the community. Our associates are members of the community, so it gets them excited when we’re doing things like this.” — Store Manager Bruce Joyner

LAURINBURG — From hand sanitizer to masks and more, Lowe’s Home Improvement has donated a variety of items to keep those kids fighting cancer safe.

The local store donated buckets with hand sanitizer, masks, gloves, hats and DIY crafts as part of The Laurinburg Exchange’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month collection drive.

“Lowe’s has a long history of giving back to the community,” said Store Manager Bruce Joyner. “We always like to give back to the community because we might be a big box retailer but the people who are shopping with us are part of the community. Our associates are members of the community, so it gets them excited when we’re doing things like this.”

The newspaper’s drive is partnering with Live Like Madison, which honor’s the memory of Madison Fedak, who lost her battle with cancer last year at age 7, as well as supporting pediatric cancer research.

“I remember last year they came in asking for Christmas light donations so that they could decorate her house for when she came home from the hospital,” Joyner said. “We were happy to help then and now we’re happy to help now for other kids who are going through this.”

Joyner added that the store has also been working with the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic such as donating masks to businesses.

“It’s a great thing that (The Laurinburg Exchange) is doing,” Joyner said. “And it’s nice that we’re able to be a part of it and give something back to the community.”

Contributions to the drive can be made weekdays until the end of the month at the newspaper office located at 915 S. Main St. in Laurinburg (The Oaks professional building), 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those who bring a contribution to The Exchange office, regardless of what is donated, will receive a commemorative sticker to thank them for caring.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].