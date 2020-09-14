Health department welcomes new WIC director

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department has a new WIC director, Charisse Costin, who was previously employed with Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department for two years as its nutritionist.

Costin takes over the position held by Felicia Faison, who left to move closer to her family and now works for the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

Prior to working with the Scotland County Health Department, Costin was employed with Moore County Health Department as its interim WIC director for a short time. She wanted to be closer to her home so she took the job with Scotland County.

“I hold my master of public health with a concentration in maternal/child health from George Washington University and my BS is in nutrition and dietetics from East Carolina University,” said Costin. “I am excited to bring some fresh ideas for outreach and communication with my new community.”

Costin hopes to use social media to reach more of the community and get information out to them.

“In previous jobs, I was a communications and marketing specialist focusing on health promotion; with this in mind, I plan to have WIC on every media channel available,” said Costin. “Check out the new Scotland County WIC Facebook page.”

The WIC program is a supplemental nutrition program that seeks to provide foods and supplemental nutrition products for women, pregnant and postpartum, infants and children up to the age of five.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made daily routines and procedures difficult to maintain, however, the health department has worked hard to continue to be available for residents.

“During the COVID-19 outbreak WIC has been taking appointments by phone to ensure that our participants have the benefits they need,” said Costin. “We also have started to promote our WICHealth.org e-learning website to allow participants the ability to do their mini-educational lessons online from the comfort of their homes.

“We want to let participants and their families know that WIC is still open and able to provide your nutritional needs,” added Costin. “If you would like to sign up to receive benefits please give us a call at 910-277-2440 or check out the Scotland County Health Department website for income eligibility requirements.”

