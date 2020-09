JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange

Restoring Hope gave out free boxes of produce to residents and shelf sustaining prepackaged snacks for families with children.

Karmelo Townsend received his back of snacks from Beverly McLain.

Larry McIntire drove the fork lift to unload the produce.

Pastor Faye Coates was happy to hand out produce boxes to Scotland County residents.