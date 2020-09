WAGRAM — LREMC has a planned power outage at its Wagram substation scheduled for Sunday at 7 a.m. that will affect members in Wagram and Laurinburg.

Members in this area can expect an interruption in electric service for approximately one hour as LREMC performs maintenance work to improve reliability in the area.

“We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause,” a press release from LREMC administration stated.