The annual festival gets canceled due to COVID-19

LAURINBURG — The beloved and much-anticipated Kuumba Festival that occurs every September is the latest community festival to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to eventcrazy.com, the festival has been happening since 1990. It is an African-American cultural celebration that features storytelling, drumming, dancing, gospel singing, music, exhibits and more.

“Last year they had a great celebration on Main Street,” said State Rep. Garland Pierce, D-Wagram. “Due to COVID it has had to cancel this year. It is a great event and it’s sad that we will not be able to attend this year.”

Last year, booths and people lined Main Street in downtown Laurinburg from Church Street to the railroad tracks.

For the past eight years the African American Heritage Committee, Inc. has sponsored the Scotland County festival.

A rescheduling date, or whether the festival will not be held until September 2021 has not been announced at this time.

Darrel “BJ” Gibson, who heads up the planning for the festival, was unavailable at the time of the article.

