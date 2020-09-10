Committee working on a new county policy

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners has decided to have its policy committee work on creating a draft directed at the conduct of commissioners. That decision came after the NAACP wrote a letter to the board recently referencing comments Commissioner Tim Ivey made on his Facebook page.

A resolution was written and distributed to board members for their review Tuesday and, after a debate, it was decided the resolution did not properly address the concern of the NAACP.

“The commissioners did have a good discussion on the request from the NAACP,” said Kevin Patterson, Scotland County manager, while talking with WLNC. “Of course, at that time we were in the fourth hour of the meeting so there was a decision to send that along with an outline of the resolution back to the policy committee which is made up of three commissioners.

“They will go off and draft something they (think will) be more appropriate that would be a more direct response to the NAACP letter and we will expect to have that meeting in the next several days,” continued Patterson, “to sit back and bring back something that the commissioners think is a more appropriate response.”

Commissioner John Alford lead the discussion Tuesday with several points and questions.

“It’s so vague,” said Alford. “Anyone reading that won’t know what it is talking about. When we say diversity tolerance will be celebrated and practiced each and everyday by citizens, the issue before us has nothing to do with citizens.

“We need to face this head-on and not run around it,” said Alford. “I salute the flag and conclude saying liberty and justice for all and I believe in addressing an issue. The issue we have here is the statement that was made concerning a noose.”

According to the NAACP’s Facebook page, the statement on Ivey’s Facebook page stated that a man accused of murdering a 5-year-old that was riding a bicycle on his property should be hung. It later states that someone commented they had a rope and Ivey responded that he had a tree.

“I would recommend that we look at our policy as it relates to our oath of office,” said Alford. “I put my hand on the Bible to affirm we will uphold the constitution of the United States of America and that we wouldn’t do it as England.

“That’s our oath of office, to correct this, the Board of Commissioners in my opinion, should redo this policy as it relates to the appointment of board members,” continued Alford.

The board also decided that a letter needed to be sent to the Scotland County branch of the NAACP from Bob Davis, chairman of the board.

“The policy should also state that anyone that does not abide by the policy should disqualify himself or herself, regardless of race, creed or color, from a board or committee because you have violated our oath of office,” said Alford. “If you say you would provide a tree or a noose, that is vigilante justice, that violates our oath of office.”

Ivey was not available for comment before press time. Contact with Commissioner Betty Blue Gholston was attempted as well.

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners will hold its next meeting on Oct. 5.

