Coronavirus cases, deaths rise in county

LAURINBURG — COVID-19 numbers are continuing to rise in Scotland County, and the county’s death toll rose by two this week.

As of Wednesday, the number of deaths increased to 10.

“Even though deaths from COVID-19 in Scotland County remain at a very low number in comparison to surrounding counties, this is expected as we see more and more positive cases here,” said Kathie Cox, public information officer for the Scotland County Health Department.

Young children and elderly are still at a higher risk than others.

“Sadly, these deaths have mainly been among the elderly population that have comorbid conditions,” said Cox. “As COVID-19 can spread from person to person, we continue to encourage everyone to follow recommendations of wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands often to prevent infection or spreading the virus.

“These simple everyday preventive actions will help keep you and others at a lower risk of being exposed to this virus,” added Cox.

Also as of Wednesday, the total number of county cases was 767 with 645 recoveries.

“Please contact Scotland County Health Department for questions or concerns and follow our Facebook page for county specific data and testing opportunities,” said Cox.

The numbers in the report reflect cases that involve Scotland County residents only and are not the same as reports from Scotland Memorial Hospital, which covers multiple counties in the region.

