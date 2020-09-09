COME GET YOUR CARD

LAURINBURG — September is Library Card Sign-Up Month and Scotland County Memorial Library has come up with a new program to help children keep track of their library cards.

The Take and Make Craft Kit is available at the library, while supplies last, and features a bead pet keychain to help carry library cards.

“For kids trying to keep up with their library card the bead pet is a cute way to do that,” said Youth Services Librarian Jenna Knight. “It’s an incentive for those kids who have not gotten a library card yet but also for the kids who do they can pick up the craft and have a good way to keep up with it.”

The program started with 30 kits since it was a new program, but based on the response Knight said she foresees it being extended with more kits coming in October. The bead pets come with instructions but there is also the option of getting a “crazy kit” which is a free-style design for kids who might not want to follow the instructions of a bead pet.

“Take and Make Kits are a popular program right now in libraries due to coronavirus restrictions,” Knight said. “Most libraries aren’t open or if they are open they aren’t doing programming in the library so youth services have tried to be creative to still have opportunities to reach young kids and this is one of the ways.”

The bead pets cannot be reserved and someone had to come in and pick up the kits. Knight added it is for ages six and up due to the small pieces, as well as the fact children, have to be six to get their own library card.

“With kids being at home that’s a whole new dynamic and the library is one of those places that is open to the public that can provide an outlet for those rambunctious kids who are looking for things to do,” Knight said. “If the child is under the age of six the parent can still check out books for them from our selection here.”

Students in grades six and above have to have access to the library’s selection of e-books with their PowerSchool numbers.

“A lot of the schools are sharing our Facebook posts so they can get them out to the kids and parents as a way to increase their literacy as they’re at home,” Knight said. “They don’t have as much access now they’re not in the school building but we want to make sure they’re still reading.”

For information, contact the Scotland County Memorial Library at 910-276-0563.

