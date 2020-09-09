Board votes to fire school superintendent

LUMBERTON — The chairman of the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education cast three tie-breaking votes including one to remove and replace the superintendent.

After closed session, the board split in a vote to fire Shanita Wooten and in another to hire former board member Loistine DeFreece in her place. DeFreece resigned her District 1 seat in October 2019 after questions were raised about her residing outside her district.

Chairman Craig Lowry acted as the tiebreaker in both votes, including voting not to hire former South Robeson High School Principal DeRay Cole to take Wooten’s place. Cole also once served as an assistant superintendent for the PSRC.

No reason was given for the firing of Wooten, nor was a date for Wooten’s departure.

DeFreece will take an interim superintendent position on a month-to-month basis until a full-time superintendent is hire. The board also voted to hire Tony Parker as a weekly consultant to DeFreece. Parker has experience serving as schools superintendent in Johnston and Berkeley counties.

Tyrone Watson, president of the Unified Robeson County NAACP, urged board members not to fire Wooten after he made a separate presentation about technology updates. Watson said he would make the same request as he did last year when it was first rumored that the board would fire Wooten.

“I ask this board once more do not allow, do not allow your personal agendas to affect your duties nor to affect the decisions that you were elected to make on behalf of the students of Robeson County,” Watson said. “We are in the midst of a historic health crisis, a great racial divide in our nation … more than anything else in our county we need solidarity.”

In other business Tuesday, the School Board voted 9-1 to continue virtual learning for the second nine weeks of the school year, as recommended by Wooten.

The first nine weeks ends Oct. 16, and the second nine weeks ends Dec. 18. The public schools will open after winter break on Jan. 4, 2021.

