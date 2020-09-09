September already rife with shootings

Scotland County has seen numerous shootings since the first of the month that left two men dead and two injured — but only one arrest.

The Laurinburg Police Department are still investigating the death investigations with no new information. Officers first responded to Biggs Street on Sept. 3 in reference to a disturbance, but while en route were advised a person had been shot.

Upon arrival officers located Brian Eugene Gibson, 48, of Kinlaw Drive in the driver’s seat of a 2007 black Nissan Maxima with a gunshot wound. Gibson was unconscious and not breathing, Scotland County EMA attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful and Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are still looking for information in locating and identifying the occupants of a dark-colored Dodge Durango SUV that was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

Following the Thursday shooting, officers responded to Douglas Street Friday in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival officers located James Clark Gales, 74, laying under his carport unconscious from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Several witnesses along with the suspect were still on the scene when officers arrived. Suspect Justin Jermaine Ellison, 30, of Wilson Street surrendered to officers without incident.

Ellison was charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied property and discharging a firearm into the city limits. He is currently being held without bond.

No new information has been released on the Friday afternoon shooting but it is still under investigation.

Other shooting investigations from the Laurinburg Police Department include a shooting that occurred on Sept. 2 on Covenant Way where a residence with one adult and three juveniles inside was shot at. Officers arrested Travis Jermaine Johnson Jr., 19, of Greensboro was arrested later that evening for one count of felony obstruction of justice after withholding information and lying to officers as his vehicle was being driven by the suspects in the shooting. He has been given a $10,000 bond.

On Sept. 1 police responded to Laurinburg Food Mart in response to shots fired into a vehicle, no one was injured and there was a person of interest.

On Friday officers were called to two homes in reference to damage by gunfire. A resident of Old Lumberton Road reported damage was done to their vehicle and their carport from gunfire while a resident of South Caledonia Road also reported damage done to their vehicle.

Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to call the police department at 910-276-3211.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating two shootings both of which lead to injuries.

Just after midnight on Friday deputies received a report of a subject being shot on St. Johns Church Road in Laurel Hill. The 20-year-old male had been shot in the lower back while he was in bed at home. Five others had been inside the home at the time of the shooting but there were no other injuries. The male was transported to the hospital before deputies arrived at the home. The victim underwent surgery and has been released from the hospital.

On Sunday afternoon, deputies were called to the parking lot of Nic’s Pic Kwik in Wagram after a male had been shot in the leg. The victim was transported to the hospital before deputies arrived where he was treated and released. The case will be taken over by the Wagram Police Department.

Both investigations are still on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at 910-276-3385.

