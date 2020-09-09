Re-entry Program to hold event at courthouse

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Re-entry Program, administered by the Department of Social Services and funded through the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, will hold a drive-thru 2020 Re-entry Day on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Scotland County Courthouse.

Look for the “Re-entry” shirts and follow the signs to collect a bag of memorabilia and information about the local program and partners. Supplies are limited, so do not wait.

For information, visit the website at https://www.scotlandcounty.org/765/Reentry-Program or contact Re-entry Coordinator Rob Macy at [email protected] or 910-405-9024.