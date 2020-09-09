County tables controversial zoning request

Commissioners will revisit the issue during its next meeting on Oct. 5

“What we are looking at is actually text amendments that would put restrictions in place for these businesses. We are looking at objective standards for combat training facilities that so use live fire and for others that don’t.” — County Manager Kevin Patterson

LAURINBURG — After weeks of debate through social media, a controversial issue between county residents and a company that wants to install a military tactical training site here was tabled by the Scotland County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

The controversy focuses on the potential changing of text on a zoning policy for combat training facilities.

Residents of the Deercroft Community, located in Wagram, are in opposition to a combat training facility being built near their properties and, during a Zoning Board meeting in August, a group of residents attended to protest that change.

“There is some confusion on this,” said Kevin Patterson, Scotland County manager. “The property was rezoned two years ago. DGCI already has the legal ability to go off and do the business that they plan to do.

“What we are looking at is actually text amendments that would put restrictions in place for these businesses,” continued Patterson. “We are looking at objective standards for combat training facilities that do use live fire and for others that don’t.”

DGCI uses the facilities to simulate situations that soldiers may find themselves facing during actual combat situations.

“There seems to be some misconception as to what we are trying to do out there,” said Rusty Nance with DGCI. “We build villages that look like different areas of the world — for example, an Asian village, an African village, a European village and a southwestern Asian such as Afghanistan.

“We hire role players to put in these villages, cultural role players that actually speak the language,” continued Nance. “We take soldiers who are going through qualification courses a well as some soldiers that are in the operational forces. We send the soldiers in with actual dilemmas and they interact with the actors to come up with solutions.”

The training facilities do not use and are not allowed to use live ammunition, and there are stiff regulations for all of its activities.

County residents will have to wait until the October meeting to hear the board’s decision and many are hoping board members take this time to consider their side.

“It’s telling that the only people who spoke in favor of the zoning law change were employees of a defense contractor, and everyone who spoke against it is a resident or business owner of Scotland County,” said Rick Owens, a Scotland County resident. “I’m pleased the Scotland County Commission made the decision to postpone its vote after hearing the outcry from the community.

“As the Commission continues its discussions this month, I hope its members realize why a conditional use permit is a critical, common-sense way to protect our neighbors and Scotland County businesses,” continued Owens.

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners will meet next on Monday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. All meetings are being held in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

