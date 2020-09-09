Break-in

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Pine Acres Lodge on Tuesday in reference to a break-in to a motor vehicle. The owner reported that $5,000 of assorted clothing and shoes along with $1,000 cash was taken. Entry to the vehicle was made after a rear window was busted out.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Damontrez Wertz, 27, of Wagram was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Scotland County court. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Albert White, 23, of Knox Street was arrested Tuesday for cyberstalking, larceny and assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Harry Chisholm, 53, of Asheboro was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Andrea McCrimmon, 29, of Carver Street was arrested Tuesday for first-degree trespassing. She was given a $2,500 bond.