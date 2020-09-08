Pierce visits Scotland Correctional Institution

LAURINBURG – District 48 State Rep. Garland E. Pierce visited the Scotland Correctional Institution on Friday and was accompanied by North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Assistant Commissioner Brandeshawn Harris in touring the facility and addressing concerns.

“On many occasions, I have visited the Scotland Correctional Institution and have seen the work environment throughout the many visits,” said Rep. Pierce. “The point of this visit was a request by the staff there to discuss working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic and the equity of pay for the staff during this trying time.”

One of the main concerns from administration and staff included the shortage and usage of Personal Protective Equipment for the staff and the fear of contracting the coronavirus and then taking it home to their families.

Assistant Commissioner Harris was attentive to the staff’s concerns.

“She assured them that their concerns would be taken seriously and looked into,” said Pierce. “She understood where they were coming from, being a former corrections officer herself.”

With Pierce and Harris during the visit was Scotland Correctional Institution Administrator Katy Poole.

Some of the other issues have already been addressed, which the staff was unaware of, according to Pierce.

“I’ve assured them that I will share their concerns with the governor’s office and then to the North Carolina General Assembly,” added Pierce.

The Scotland Correctional Institution is located at 22383 McGirts Bridge Road in Laurinburg.