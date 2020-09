WAGRAM — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon.

According to Lt. Kevin Cribb, a male had been shot in the leg in the parking lot of the Nic’s Pic Kwik and was transported to the hospital before deputies arrived.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital and was interview by detectives after he was released.

The investigation is still on-going but evidence and interviews are being taken by the Wagram Police Department.