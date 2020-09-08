Neighborshelping neighbors

LAURINBURG — As the month began, The Laurinburg Exchange reached out to county residents asking for their help collecting items for children with cancer — and some local businesses have joined in.

One of those is the staff at HearingLife, which has gone above and beyond. They have decided to follow suit and place a collection box in the office to help take up items.

“There are so many reasons as to why we chose to place a collection box in our office,” said Ashley Nichols, hearing instrument specialist, “so I’ll give just a few that mean the most to us personally and professionally. Our company motto is ‘people first,’ we believe in putting people first in many aspects, not just hearing health.

“It’s also a great way for us to take this opportunity as a way to give back and be able to spread that love while including our families, friends and patients as well,” added Nichols. “Plus, you never know when a little act of kindness at the right moment can give someone an awesome day.”

Items being collected are various things that can be beneficial or entertaining for the children.

“We are asking for things like toboggans, socks, hand sanitizer, children’s reading books as well as games and puzzle books,” continued Nichols.

The cutoff for donations is Sept. 30 at 3 p.m.

“We’ve been very blessed and grateful for the items we have received so far,” said Nichols. “Being sick is never fun, whether it is short or long term. All these amazing children need their community’s comfort, support and hope.”

HearingLife is located at 915 S. Main St. in Laurinburg. Hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. as well as Tuesdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 until 4:30 a.m.

