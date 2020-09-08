Things have changed in cafeterias

LAURINBURG — Students might not be sitting in their school’s cafeteria, but cafeteria workers are still pushing to make sure those students have hot meals.

At Sycamore Lane Elementary, Cafeteria Manager Shenetta Thompson and her staff fix almost 900 meals a day to put on buses for the students — a far cry from what they did prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thompson added that by serving the meals via the buses, they’re feeding more children than they would if students were in the schools.

“We’re feeding the community now, a child from age of 1 to 18 years old,” Thompson said. “My staff and I are all glad that we can come to work and do something for the community.”

Besides making more meals, the biggest changes in the cafeterias have been wearing masks and maintaining safety precautions.

“We have to take precautions and be safe, we take everything with safety,” Thompson said. “That means we’re wearing masks, gloves, changing our gloves frequently, hand washing, during lunch shift we’re always sanitizing apartment … fixing lunches it’s more like production work now, it’s non-stop.

“It’s very hectic, but we seem to do it,” Thompson added. “Anything for the kids and to make sure they get a good meal served. Some kids you don’t know what their home is like so we’re making sure that child is not left out and making sure that they’ve got a meal to eat every day and not wonder how they’re going to get a meal.”

Breakfast and lunch are given out to the students via the school buses, with breakfast being for the next day while lunch is a hot meal. Thompson said the hot lunches have to be delivered to the students within a two-hour time frame and it’s getting those meals out the door that has been the biggest challenge.

“Packing up the lunches we have to make sure they’re packed up properly to put on the buses and get them handed out,” Thompson said. “You have to be there to know what I’m talking about. People can say it’s easy but it is not easy.”

Thompson added that if anyone has a child that has not been receiving meals to contact the schools so that transportation can be informed and make sure that the stop is being made for that child to get the meals.

“As far as my staff and Scotland County School System Child Nutrition we greatly appreciate everything and we’re glad we can help the community, I’m speaking for everyone and not only just my cafeteria but everyone’s kitchen from all the schools,” Thompson said. “Everyone is on the same job so everyone is hustling so not just from my part but everyone’s part and everyone is doing a great job to make this happen and make sure every child is fed in this community.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].