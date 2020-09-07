STATE BRIEFS

Body of Montana

man washes ashore

CASWELL BEACH (AP) — Law enforcement authorities say the body of a Montana man washed ahore on a North Carolina beach Friday.

The Caswell Beach Police Department in a statement said beachgoers found the body on Caswell Beach, news outlets reported Sunday. The man was identified as Jon Eden, 78, of Bozeman, Montana.

Authorities said Eden frequently visited Caswell Beach, a small seaside community in southeastern North Carolina, but they were unaware of other connections to the area.

Police said the cause of death has not been determined. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

***

Crash kills two

pedestrians

BOONE (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in a community in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains say two pedestrians were killed Friday when they were walking on a designated crosswalk and a driver struck them.

Authorities on Saturday said the pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene in Boone. The Boone Police Department identified them as Tracy Marie Lindamore, 52, and James Leroy Lindamore Jr., 54, both of Frostburg, Maryland.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said the driver, Madison Jane Mahagan, 21, of Durham, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. It was not immediately clear Saturday if she has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.

***

Helicopter makes

emergency landing

SNEADS RIVER (AP) — A U.S. Marines helicopter was forced to make a precautionary emergency landing and caught fire in eastern North Carolina.

The Daily News in Jacksonville reports that the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon.

Officials with Marine Corps Air Station New River told the newspaper that no injuries were reported. The reason for the landing of the CH-53E remains under investigation.

The helicopter landed in a field in Sneads Ferry, which is about 50 minutes north of Wilmington.

***

Ex-officer offered

‘free passes’ for sex

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH (AP) — A former North Carolina police officer accused of soliciting nude photos and sex in exchange for “free passes” during possible law enforcement encounters has been indicted on felony bribery charges.

Former Wrightsville Beach officer Shaun Patrick Appler surrendered to New Hanover County authorities Wednesday after a grand jury charged the 48-year-old with two counts of bribery by a public official, news outlets reported.

State agents began investigating Appler last November after a young woman told prosecutors Appler approached her with the proposal in 2019 when he was a police sergeant, WECT-TV reported.

Appler’s attorney, Woody White, declined to comment on the specific allegations. He said the former officer had been on the job for nearly 20 years.