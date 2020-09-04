ENCORE! is moving to radio airwaves for show

LAURINBURG — ENCORE! Theatre, Inc. is taking its performances from the stage to the airwaves of radio this month.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, ENCORE! had to cancel its performances of “The Odd Couple,” which was to be the first performance of the year in March due to the restrictions being put in place.

Live performances are still being put on hold due to the restrictions, so ENCORE! actors and directors have begun to get creative in the ways they’re going to be sharing performances with the community.

“We decided to do radio shows like in the old times before people had TV,” said Gary Gallman. “It will be a one-hour show with some music and skits. We’re hoping we’ll be able to do more than one.”

Radio shows were widely popular from the 1920s to the 1950s during the “Golden Age of Radio.” The radio shows included plays, mysteries, quiz shows, comedies, children’s shows and more. A 1947 survey showed that 82% of Americans were radio listeners at the time.

It was in the 1950s that television began to bump out radio and, by the 1960s, television was the most popular broadcast medium.

ENCORE!’s first show, as yet unnamed, will be on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m and broadcasted through WLNC, FM95.1. The broadcast will also be live-streamed on the radio’s website for people to listen via their laptop or cellphone.

“We as entertainers enjoy what we do and we want to be able to share it with the community,” Gallman said.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].