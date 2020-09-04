Pair of shootings leave one man dead, another injured

Another is injured while in bed

LAURINBURG — One person was killed after a shooting Thursday evening in Laurinburg and another was injured in a shooting later that day in Laurel Hill.

According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Biggs Street around 9:45 p.m. in reference to a disturbance.

While en route, officers were further advised that a person had been shot and, upon arrival, located Brian Eugene Gibson, 48, of Kinlaw Drive in the driver’s seat of a 2007 black Nissan Maxima.

Gibson had suffered a gunshot wound, was unconscious and not breathing. Scotland County EMS arrived and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains on-going and the LPD Detective Division is asking for public assistance in locating and identifying the occupants of a dark-colored 2015 to 2020 Dodge Durango SUV which was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 910-276-3211.

Several hours later, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a subject being shot on St. Johns Church Road in Laurel Hill.

According to Lt. Kevin Cribb, just after midnight a 20-year-old male had been shot in his lower back while he was in bed at home. During the time of the shooting, there were five others inside the home, but there were no other injuries.

The male was transported to the hospital by the others in the home before deputies arrived.

After processing the home and the immediate area, deputies believe the incident was a drive-by shooting of the home. The Detective Division did recover items to aid in the investigation of the crime including shell casings.

The incident remains an active investigation; anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at 910-276-3385.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].