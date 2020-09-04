Break-in

LAURINBURG — A neighbor of a resident on Purcell Road reported to the police department on Thursday that someone broke into the residence. A rear window was broken valued at $200 and a 55-inch TV and a 24-inch TV totaling $600 were taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McGirts Bridge Road reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had broken into his 2019 Nissan Versa while parked on Covenant Way and removed his Taurus 9mm handgun valued at $250.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — Nic’s Pic Kwik No. 14 on U.S. 401 South reported to the police department on Thursday that two males entered the store and made a purchase with a $100 counterfeit bill. Video footage was observed and officers were able to identify the males. The investigation is on-going.